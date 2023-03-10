Luxury villas in Leon
Spanish living is shaped by warmth, openness, and the pleasure of spending time together. A villa reflects that spirit through inviting surroundings made for long lunches, relaxed afternoons, and shared moments.
What we offer
Colonial architecture, Spanish heritage, and contemporary comfort give private residences a distinctive character. We seek homes where the local atmosphere feels authentic while everyday living remains effortless.
- Private rentals with courtyards, gardens, and inviting outdoor areas.
- Acquisition opportunities featuring regional architectural character and strong potential for personal use.
- Tailored property searches for family stays, extended residence, or private ownership.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
The most attractive villa settings around León favour generous plots, open landscapes, and a quieter interpretation of Castilian living.
- La Candamia — a green setting with natural surroundings and a more secluded residential feel.
- Carbajal de la Legua — a peaceful suburban option with detached homes and greater privacy.
- Villaquilambre — a relaxed residential area north of the city, suited to spacious private living.
- Valdefresno — open countryside and a distinctly rural atmosphere for larger properties.
Additional services
The region invites a slower, more intimate style of travel centred on heritage, gastronomy, and authentic Spanish experiences.
- Private guided excursions focused on historic landmarks and regional architecture.
- Bespoke culinary journeys with local tastings and wine experiences.
- Chauffeur-driven travel across Castilla y León.
- Intimate dinners and private occasions with a dedicated chef.
Why choose us
A slower style of travel benefits greatly from local knowledge that reveals the region beyond its obvious attractions.
- Private guides and itineraries are selected around history, architecture, and gastronomy.
- Wine estates, historic towns, and natural landmarks can become part of a bespoke journey.
- We work with local specialists who know the region beyond the standard tourist routes.
- Dining, private dinners, and other practical arrangements are handled as part of the stay.
Services for villa owners
A smaller property market rewards precise positioning, where reputation and the quality of presentation can make a significant difference.
- Professional property presentation, photography, and marketing materials.
- Tenant enquiries and individually arranged viewings.
- Coordination of household services and local contractors.
- Advice on whether rental, resale, or personal use best fits the owner’s objectives.
Transaction security guarantee
Private property transactions benefit from a straightforward process in which the client can clearly understand every material step.
- Verification of the identities and authority of the parties involved.
- Confirmation that the contract reflects the previously agreed rental or purchase terms.
- Control over the documentation required to complete the transaction.