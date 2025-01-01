Absolute Satisfaction with Services which Manage Every Detail
Find all of the pieces of your enjoyment in one place
Versently's multi-talented guides bring cultural elements and creativity to your vacation for an unforgettable experience. With their emotional intelligence and engaging dialogue skills, you'll feel fully immersed and comfortable.
Explore the city's best dining and cultural spots, including Michelin-starred restaurants, from our carefully curated selection. Tailored to a variety of interests, our offerings ensure there's something for everyone and will go beyond your expectations.
Our team of courteous and experienced professionals will ensure that every detail is meticulously planned, guaranteeing an enjoyable and stress-free trip. Experience luxurious transportation with our vehicles that offer unparalleled comfort and luxury.
Your time, Your moments, Our priority
Experience the Highest Level of Comfort with Versently
Discover Enhanced Freedom with Your Personal Lifestyle Manager
Seamlessly combines premium concierge services with personalmanager support to ensure all your needs are expertly addressed
Luxury apartments, villas and chalets for sale
Our Customers Who Have Already Realized their Wishes
Decided to subscribe for a month to start with. I booked a Mercedes and a guide - it was amazing and very easy! Everything was organised perfectly, I felt like a star)
I love it. Incredible experience with Versently! In Abu Dhabi, we visited several museums and made a stop at a luxurious restaurant. Everything was perfectly organized, from transportation to reservations. Special thanks to our guide, who made the tour not only informative but also very entertaining.
I ve been using the app for a couple of months now, and it truly makes life easier. In the UAE, we organized a tour of the best beach clubs in Dubai. I booked a yacht rental through the app, and it was an unforgettable adventure . The guide showed us hidden gems of the city that we would never have found on our own. Great service, highly recommend!
I flew to Dubai alone for the first time, knowing nothing, no place to eat, no place to hang out, a good friend advised this application in just 10 minutes I made myself a vacation plan in the pleasant company of a guide. The selection of establishments, the punctuality of the driver and the education of the guide impressed me, thank you!