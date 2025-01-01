RU
Private jet for rent in Los Angeles

Private jet charter is your gateway to uncompromised freedom of movement — an investment in your time and comfort.

What we offer

We offer private flights for business trips and elite tourism in Los Angeles, ensuring impeccable service and safety at every stage. You’ll have access to only the best aircraft, professional crews, and personalized service. With us, you can:

  • Take a private flight to any destination in the world from Los Angeles.
  • Organize corporate charter flights for top executives and business delegations.
  • Plan a VIP journey with premium service.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent flights within the US and abroad.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Modern control systems and exclusive service ensure a flawless flight.

  • Experienced pilots with years of experience and international certification.
  • Personalized menus from Los Angeles’ top restaurants.
  • Spacious lounge areas, multimedia entertainment, and private cabins.

Additional services

  • VIP transfers in Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or Tesla Model X.
  • Expedited passport and customs clearance.
  • Special requests, including private sommeliers and onboard spa programs.
  • Special flights for animals

We also provide premium yachts and luxury cars in Los Angeles to ensure your travel is as luxurious as your lifestyle.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Individual charter flights across the US and worldwide.
  • Business flights to New York, London, Dubai, and Tokyo.
  • Exclusive routes to elite resorts in Beverly Hills and Malibu.
  • Fully personalized routes tailored to your requests.

Why choose us

We offer more than a service — we provide the ideal blend of comfort, safety, and high-end care.

  • Guaranteed reliability and punctuality.
  • Full personalization of routes and services.
  • High levels of safety and first-class service.
  • Compliance with international aviation standards.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • All jets are certified by international aviation agencies.
  • Crews undergo regular training and checks.
  • Full control of routes, weather conditions, and aircraft technical status.

Let your journey begin with impeccable service. Arrange your private jet from Los Angeles — we’ll take care of the rest.

