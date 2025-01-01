RU
Luxury yachts for rent in Los Angeles

Imagine the endless Pacific Ocean, a gentle breeze, warm sunlight, and absolute comfort aboard a stylish vessel. This is exactly what luxury yacht rentals in Los Angeles offer.

What we offer

Los Angeles is not just about Hollywood, elite boutiques, and chic restaurants. It’s also a place where you can enjoy luxurious sea leisure by renting a premium yacht. We provide luxury yacht rentals for exclusive cruises, parties, and premium-level events. Our clients can enjoy:

  • Cruises along California’s scenic coastline.
  • Parties with friends and business partners.
  • Romantic sunset cruises.
  • Multi-day journeys along the coast.

Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Onboard, you’ll be accompanied by a professional crew led by an experienced captain. The team ensures a high level of service.

Additional services

We strive to offer not just a yacht charter, but a full escorted premium level experience.

  • Personal chef and gastronomic cruise.
  • Live music, DJs, or artist performances.
  • Photo and video services, including drone photography.
  • Yacht decoration for special events.
  • Arranging a transfer to the yacht in luxury cars

Routes and destinations

You can choose one of our ready-made routes or create your unique cruise. Popular destinations include:

  • Cruise along the Malibu and Long Beach coastline – scenic landscapes and a chance to see the luxurious villas of celebrities.
  • Catalina Island – a secluded spot with crystal-clear waters, perfect for diving or snorkeling.
  • Sunset cruise – watch the sunset onboard with a glass of champagne.

Yachts for special occasions

If you’re planning an unforgettable event, renting a yacht is the perfect solution:

  • Hollywood parties and VIP events – a luxurious format for select guests.
  • Business meetings and corporate celebrations – a prestigious venue for negotiations and informal networking.
  • Weddings and romantic cruises – the perfect atmosphere for creating lasting memories.

Whether you want to spend an evening on the water with friends, host a business meeting, or embark on a multi-day journey, we have the perfect option for you. Discover a new level of leisure and set sail on the journey of your dreams.

