RU
фон

Luxury apartments in Miami

With us, you’ll find the perfect home that matches your needs and lifestyle.

What we offer

We specialize in the rental and sale of luxury real estate. We offer properties in one of the most prestigious resort cities in the US — Miami. Our services include:

  • Luxury residences with direct ocean access.
  • Penthouses with terraces, pools, and views of the Atlantic Ocean.
  • Sale and rental of exclusive apartments in Miami’s best residential complexes.
  • Full legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Serviced apartments

Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

Your time is valuable. We offer executive-level services to support your schedule and priorities.

  • Private transfers with luxury sedans or executive cars.
  • Meeting room setup and presentation equipment.
  • Discreet in-residence service team upon request.
  • Same-day garment care and suit pressing.
  • Investment consultations on Florida’s real estate market.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • South Beach – luxury residences on the oceanfront.
  • Brickell – elite residential complexes in Miami’s business center.
  • Fisher Island – exclusive villas on a private island.
  • Key Biscayne – secluded residences surrounded by nature.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

We accompany our clients from the first inquiry to the keys in their hands.

  • Access to exclusive properties in Miami’s premium real estate segment.
  • Full-cycle services from property search to transaction completion.
  • Favorable terms for our clients and fast processing of rentals and purchases.
  • Guarantee of safety and confidentiality.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Promotion of luxury properties on American and international markets.
  • Selection of reliable tenants and buyers.
  • Full-cycle legal and administrative services.
  • Property management and enhancement of profitability and liquidity to attract investments.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Detailed legal verification of all documents, including property ownership history and absence of encumbrances.
  • Drafting transparent contracts that fully protect the client’s interests.
  • Comprehensive transaction support by experienced lawyers and financial consultants until completion.

All contracts undergo strict review, eliminating any legal or financial risks.

info@versently.com