Luxury cars for rent in Miami

Renting a premium car in this sunny and dynamic city is not just a matter of comfort, but an element of style and freedom of movement. Snow-white beaches, vibrant nightlife and exotic atmosphere create the perfect conditions to enjoy a trip behind the wheel of a luxury car.

What we offer

We provide premium cars for luxurious trips around Miami and its surroundings. Our service includes a wide range of options:

  • Luxury car rentals for coastal drives and strolls along the famous Ocean Drive.
  • Transfers to VIP events, private parties, and business meetings.
  • Professional chauffeur services for maximum comfort and safety.
  • Car rentals for filming, advertising campaigns, and music videos.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

Our professional drivers ensure comfortable rides through Miami’s exclusive neighborhoods, including Fisher Island, Star Island, and Bal Harbour. You can rest assured you’ll arrive at your destination on time and in comfort.

Additional services

For our clients, we offer exclusive VIP services:

  • Custom tours of elite yacht clubs and golf resorts in Miami.
  • Personal security and escort services.
  • Car rentals for filming music videos, movies, and social events.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

All our cars undergo thorough technical inspections before each trip. We guarantee maximum safety and comfort during your journey in Miami.

Rent for special occasions

Our cars are perfect for important events:

  • Luxury parties and elite events on South Beach.
  • Rentals for film shoots and music videos.
  • Business trips and transfers for VIP clients.

Renting a premium car in Miami is not just a way to get around; it’s an opportunity to highlight your style and status. With our wide selection of cars, convenient rental process, and first-class service, your trip to Miami will be truly special.

info@versently.com