RU
фон

Private jet for rent in Miami

Private air travel is the choice of those who value their time and demand exceptional service.

What we offer

We provide private jet rental services in Miami for business flights and exclusive travel. Personalized charter flights allow you to travel on your own schedule without delays or compromises. With us, you can:

  • Take a private flight to any destination in the world from Miami.
  • Organize corporate charter flights for business delegations and VIP clients.
  • Plan individual travel with premium service.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent flights within the US and abroad.

Light aircraft
Light aircraft
Medium jets
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Turboprop aircraft

Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Our crew consists of professionals with years of experience in private aviation and international certification. You’ll also enjoy:

  • Exclusive menus from Miami’s top restaurants.
  • Spacious lounge areas, multimedia entertainment, and private cabins.
  • Safety and accuracy in flight
  • Willingness to meet any requests during the flight.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • VIP transfers in Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or Lamborghini.
  • Expedited passport and customs clearance.
  • Special requests, including private sommeliers and onboard spa programs.

High standards of travel are not just words. Our luxury cars and yachts provide uncompromising comfort and service in Miami.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Individual charter flights across the US and worldwide.
  • Business flights to Los Angeles, New York, London, and Dubai.
  • Exclusive routes to elite Caribbean and Bahamas resorts.
  • Fully personalized routes tailored to your requests.

Why choose us

You’re accustomed to excellence — and we are here to meet that standard on every flight.

  • Guaranteed reliability and punctuality.
  • Full personalization of routes and services.
  • High levels of safety and first-class service.
  • Compliance with international aviation standards.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • All jets are certified by international aviation agencies.
  • Crews undergo regular training and checks.
  • Full control of routes, weather conditions, and aircraft technical status.

Discover a world without limits. Book a private jet from Miami and travel on your own schedule.

info@versently.com