Luxury villas in Miami

The best addresses, the best opportunities, the best living. Premium villas tailored to your most discerning needs.

What we offer

Miami is the perfect destination for those who value beachfront luxury and a high standard of living. Our luxury villas offer direct ocean access, spacious terraces, and stylish interiors. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious villas on the Atlantic Ocean coastline.
  • Sale of exclusive residences with modern design and premium finishes.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your lifestyle and investment goals.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and concierge service.

Modern villas
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Star Island – Exclusive residences with private docks.
  • Fisher Island – A gated island community for elite living.
  • Sunny Isles Beach – Modern villas with direct beach access.
  • Coral Gables – Historic mansions in a prestigious neighborhood.

Additional services

We help make your vacation as comfortable and fulfilling as possible:

  • Rental of sports equipment: bicycles, SUP boards, windsurfing gear.
  • Event decor services for celebrations and special occasions.
  • Delivery of fresh seafood, gourmet delicacies, and fine beverages.
  • Chauffeur services with premium executive vehicles.

Why choose us

Every villa is part of a carefully curated collection.

  • Experts personally select properties based on location, privacy, style, and amenities.
  • Flexible payment options available, including partial prepayments and corporate contracts.
  • Villas suited for filming, private events, or extended retreats available on request.
  • Global reach combined with deep local expertise.

Services for villa owners

We know how to enhance the appeal and liquidity of your luxury property. Our services will help you sell or rent your villa with maximum profit and convenience.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Expert evaluation and legal property checks.
  • Individual approach to each client.
  • Control over the legality of all operations at every stage.
info@versently.com