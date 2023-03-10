Profile
RU

Luxury yachts for rent in Miami

{ "Discover a world of maritime luxury": "coastal cruising, parties on board and sea voyages to the Bahamas. Comfort, style and freedom - everything you need for an unforgettable vacation on the water.", "img": "01.jpg", "date": "10.03.2023", "_lang": "en" }

What we offer

Renting a luxury yacht in Miami is your chance to enjoy the Atlantic Ocean, host a party onboard, or embark on a journey to the Bahamas. We provide a premium fleet to suit any preference:

  • Powerful and stylish yachts for dynamic cruises along Miami Beach — reach the most stunning spots with ease and elegance.
  • Ideal for those who enjoy slow sailing, gentle waves, and the ocean breeze in total privacy.
  • Spacious and versatile vessels for hosting corporate events, private parties, or relaxed family days at sea.
  • Tailored for VIP clients seeking multi-day escapes — including luxury trips to the Bahamas and beyond.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Each yacht comes with its own experienced crew, including a captain, stewards, and chefs. You can fully relax while the crew takes care of your comfort.

Additional services

We offer exclusive options for special events:

  • VIP catering with signature dishes from Miami’s top chefs.
  • Yacht decoration for weddings and private parties.
  • Live music and DJs to create the perfect atmosphere.
  • Photography and videography services to capture the best moments.

Routes and destinations

You can choose a ready-made route or create your own:

  • Cruise along Miami Beach and Key West – explore Florida’s most scenic spots.
  • Romantic sunset cruise with champagne and views of the city lights.
  • Expedition to the Bahamas – a dream for lovers of exotic destinations and white sandy beaches.

Yachts for special occasions

A luxury yacht is the perfect venue for private events:

  • Private parties and corporate events – enjoy an exclusive atmosphere and ocean views.
  • Weddings, engagements, and birthdays – create unforgettable moments.
  • Memorable photoshoots – capture stylish shots against the backdrop of the ocean.

If you dream of luxurious leisure in Miami, renting a yacht is your chance to enjoy premium service, stunning views, and an atmosphere of absolute comfort.

Contact us, and we’ll organize an unforgettable journey for you across the Atlantic.