Luxury yachts for rent in Miami
{ "Discover a world of maritime luxury": "coastal cruising, parties on board and sea voyages to the Bahamas. Comfort, style and freedom - everything you need for an unforgettable vacation on the water.", "img": "01.jpg", "date": "10.03.2023", "_lang": "en" }
What we offer
Renting a luxury yacht in Miami is your chance to enjoy the Atlantic Ocean, host a party onboard, or embark on a journey to the Bahamas. We provide a premium fleet to suit any preference:
- Powerful and stylish yachts for dynamic cruises along Miami Beach — reach the most stunning spots with ease and elegance.
- Ideal for those who enjoy slow sailing, gentle waves, and the ocean breeze in total privacy.
- Spacious and versatile vessels for hosting corporate events, private parties, or relaxed family days at sea.
- Tailored for VIP clients seeking multi-day escapes — including luxury trips to the Bahamas and beyond.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Each yacht comes with its own experienced crew, including a captain, stewards, and chefs. You can fully relax while the crew takes care of your comfort.
Additional services
We offer exclusive options for special events:
- VIP catering with signature dishes from Miami’s top chefs.
- Yacht decoration for weddings and private parties.
- Live music and DJs to create the perfect atmosphere.
- Photography and videography services to capture the best moments.
Routes and destinations
You can choose a ready-made route or create your own:
- Cruise along Miami Beach and Key West – explore Florida’s most scenic spots.
- Romantic sunset cruise with champagne and views of the city lights.
- Expedition to the Bahamas – a dream for lovers of exotic destinations and white sandy beaches.
Yachts for special occasions
A luxury yacht is the perfect venue for private events:
- Private parties and corporate events – enjoy an exclusive atmosphere and ocean views.
- Weddings, engagements, and birthdays – create unforgettable moments.
- Memorable photoshoots – capture stylish shots against the backdrop of the ocean.
If you dream of luxurious leisure in Miami, renting a yacht is your chance to enjoy premium service, stunning views, and an atmosphere of absolute comfort.
Contact us, and we’ll organize an unforgettable journey for you across the Atlantic.