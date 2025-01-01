RU
Luxury apartments in Milan

Our properties are distinguished by their high level of comfort and adherence to the highest quality standards.

What we offer

We offer luxurious options for renting and purchasing elite apartments in the heart of Italian fashion and business — Milan. Our services include:

  • Luxury residences in historic buildings and modern complexes.
  • Penthouses with views of the Duomo and the city skyline.
  • Sale and rental of elite apartments in Milan’s best districts.
  • Full legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

We go beyond just offering a space — we curate a lifestyle tailored to your needs. Our team is here to ensure every detail is handled with precision and care.

  • Dedicated personal assistant available 24/7.
  • Curated experiences and bespoke travel itineraries.
  • Private chef services and gourmet catering.
  • Personal security and driver services.
  • Investment consultations on Milan’s real estate market.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Brera – luxury apartments with historic architecture and designer interiors.
  • Porta Nuova – modern residential complexes with top-tier infrastructure.
  • San Babila – luxurious residences in the city center.
  • Navigli – stylish apartments with panoramic views of Milan’s canals.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

We value the time, interests and goals of each client.

  • A rich selection of elite properties in Italy’s most prestigious districts.
  • Flexible terms of cooperation for our clients.
  • Fast transaction processing, whether for rental or purchase.
  • A confidential, high-level approach to every client.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Exclusive representation of properties on premium Italian and international platforms.
  • Attracting reliable tenants and financially capable buyers.
  • Full legal support from market experts.
  • Asset management to increase value and profitability.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Verification of the legal clarity of properties and analysis of potential risks before completing the transaction.
  • Working only with verified properties and reliable developers.
  • Drafting transparent contracts with detailed terms and guarantees.

We act exclusively in your interests, ensuring the safety of every step.

info@versently.com