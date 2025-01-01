RU
Luxury cars for rent in Milan

Milan is not just the fashion capital but also a city where style and elegance are part of everyday life. For those who want to emphasize their status and enjoy luxury, renting a luxury car is the best solution.

What we offer

We provide luxury cars for rent to navigate the city, attend fashion shows, and participate in other exclusive events. Whether it’s business meetings, attending Fashion Week, shopping in the Quadrilatero della Moda, or transfers from Malpensa Airport, a luxury car will highlight your status and style. Milan is a city where it’s not just about where you’re going but how you get there. Renting a premium car allows you to:

  • Travel with maximum comfort.
  • Impress business partners or guests.
  • Experience the joy of driving legendary cars.
  • Receive high-level service with a personalized approach.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

If you prefer to get around the city with maximum comfort, renting a car with a driver is a smart and convenient choice.

  • Experienced drivers, perfectly oriented in Milan, will ensure that your route is accurate and punctual.
  • Ideal for attending fashion events, business meetings or shopping in luxury boutiques.
  • We organize transfers from Malpensa or Linate airport - fast, reliable and hassle-free.

Additional services

To make your stay in Milan even more comfortable, we provide:

  • Long-term rentals with a chauffeur for business trips and events.
  • Custom sightseeing routes around Lake Como, Tuscany, and other picturesque locations in Italy.
  • VIP security and escort services for complete safety.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

All cars undergo regular maintenance and meet the highest safety standards. We care about your comfort and provide reliable premium-level service.

Rent for special occasions

  • Attending fashion shows and social events.
  • Business meetings and corporate events.
  • Romantic trips across Italy with visits to wineries and historic villas.

No matter the purpose of your trip, we will find the perfect car for you and provide top-level service. Experience the luxury of premium cars in the heart of Italy.

info@versently.com