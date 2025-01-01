RU
фон

Luxury apartments in Monaco

We offer a wide range of properties located in the city’s best districts, allowing you to enjoy comfort and prestige.

What we offer

Discover unique opportunities for renting and purchasing luxury apartments in the heart of Monaco. Our services include:

  • Luxury apartments with panoramic views of the French Riviera.
  • Lavish penthouses with private terraces and pools.
  • Sale of residences in the most prestigious areas of the principality.
  • Full transaction support with comprehensive legal assistance.

Modern penthouses
Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Serviced apartments

Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

Your comfort extends far beyond the apartment walls. We offer a refined suite of services to elevate your stay.

  • Grocery delivery from premium stores.
  • Private yoga and wellness sessions.
  • Spa treatments in the comfort of your home.
  • Dedicated personal assistant available 24/7.
  • Investment consultations for purchasing real estate in Monaco.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Monte Carlo – the heart of luxury and elite living.
  • La Condamine – a district with views of Port Hercules and the Formula 1 track.
  • Fontvieille – prestigious modern residential complexes by the sea.
  • Jardin Exotique – residences with panoramic views of the principality.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

We offer not only luxury real estate, but also a high standard of service.

  • Collaboration with leading agencies and owners of luxury real estate.
  • Individual rental and purchase terms.
  • Fast transaction processing.
  • Complete confidentiality.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • International promotion and marketing of luxury real estate.
  • Careful selection of tenants and buyers based on reliability.
  • Full legal support for transactions and protection of owner interests.
  • Property management to increase its value.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Comprehensive legal verification of the property, including transaction history, ownership, and potential restrictions.
  • Transparent and secure rental and purchase terms documented in carefully prepared agreements.
  • Full support at every stage of the transaction—from document verification to finalization.

Your interests are protected at every step—from the first inquiry to signing the agreement.

info@versently.com