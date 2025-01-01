RU

Luxury Concierge Services in Monaco

Unlock infinite options with our personal lifestyle manager option

The concept of our services

We believe that your time is the most valuable. Our mission is to make your life easier, more comfortable and richer, freeing you from routine and worries. From daily tasks to the most ambitious desires, we take care of your comfort and provide services that reflect your status and lifestyle.

    Personal assistant in touch 24/7

    Each of our clients is provided with a personal assistant who is always in touch. They become your trusted person, ready to solve any issues, from travel arrangements to exclusive inquiries.

    Individual approach to each client

    We create unique solutions tailored to your desires and needs. Whether you need exclusive access to private events, booking the best hotels, or arranging private flights — everything will be top notch.

    High level of privacy and security

    We understand the importance of our clients' privacy. All your requests are handled with maximum confidentiality, and our specialists ensure reliability and security in any situation.

    24/7 support and responsiveness

    Our team works around the clock to ensure that your tasks are solved instantly, regardless of the time zone or complexity of the request. We are always in touch to make your life more comfortable and easier.

Apartments
Luxury apartments in Monaco
Luxury Cars
Luxury cars for rent in Monaco
Private Jets
Private jet for rent in Monaco
Villas
Luxury villas in Monaco
Yachts
Luxury yachts for rent in Monaco

All services

Organization of exclusive events
  • Corporate events
  • Private parties, weddings, anniversaries
  • Private fashion shows and art exhibitions
Real Estate Management
  • Tenant selection and lease management
  • Monitoring of the technical condition of facilities
  • Organization of repairs and design services
Legal services
  • Consultations on immigration and citizenship issues
  • Assistance in processing real estate transactions
  • Drafting and verifying contracts
Exclusive travel arrangements
  • Individual routes and VIP guides
  • Exclusive access to private islands and villas
  • Organization of safaris, yacht tours or mountain expeditions
Health, Beauty and Wellbeing
  • Booking accommodation
  • Dealing with the salon
  • Various types of massage
Personal shopping and stylistics
  • Escort in luxury boutiques
  • Selection of exclusive collections
  • Organization of tailoring by famous designers
Personal Assistant Services
  • Help with schedule management
  • Support with daily tasks (delivery, reservations)
  • 24/7 contact for resolving any issues
Access to exclusive events
  • VIP tickets to concerts, sports events, and premieres
  • Organization of private meetings with world celebrities
  • Exclusive access to gala dinners and charity auctions
Access to private and exclusive opportunities

Thanks to our wide network of contacts, we provide access to the most exclusive events, luxury products and services that are not normally available. With us, you get privileges that others don't have.
The Versently mobile app
In our mobile application, you can organize exclusive leisure activities accompanied by models of various formats: dinner at a restaurant, playing golf, going to the theater. In addition, you will have a “personal assistant” in the dialogues to whom you can contact for any question.

An experienced team of experts and partners

Our team consists of professionals with many years of experience in the premium segment, and our partners are the best companies in their industries. This guarantees the highest standard of quality for every service we provide.
info@versently.com