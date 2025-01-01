RU
Luxury villas in Monaco

An exquisite selection of private villas for those accustomed to perfection. Only the finest properties and impeccable service.

What we offer

Monaco is a symbol of luxury and exclusivity, where every villa embodies a refined lifestyle. We offer exclusive residences with panoramic views of the French Riviera and top-tier infrastructure. Our services include:

  • Rental of exclusive residences overlooking the French Riviera.
  • Sale of unique villas in the best areas of the principality.
  • Personalized property selection based on your preferences and lifestyle.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and concierge services.

Modern villas
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Exclusive offers
Exclusive offers
Experience
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Monte-Carlo – Elite residences in the heart of the principality with views of the casino and yacht harbor.
  • La Condamine – Prestigious villas near the waterfront and business center.
  • Fontvieille – Secluded residences with private yacht berths.
  • Larvotto – Exclusive villas with direct beach access and views of azure waters.

Additional services

We attend to every detail to ensure your stay leaves only vivid impressions:

  • Private chef rental with bespoke daily menus.
  • SPA services on the villa premises: massage therapists, beauty experts, yoga instructors.
  • Private yacht excursions and helicopter tours around the region.
  • Personal assistant services for immediate support and solutions.

Why choose us

You choose absolute comfort — everything else is taken care of.

  • Only exclusive villas are offered, not available on the mass market.
  • Each property is carefully selected based on the purpose of your trip: leisure, private events, family stays, or complete seclusion.
  • We collaborate with professional management companies to ensure top-tier service on-site.
  • Rental processes are simplified and fully tailored to your individual requests.

Services for villa owners

We offer villa owners a full range of services – from effective marketing to legal transaction support. Entrust us with the care of your property to ensure it generates stable income and retains its value.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to affluent clients worldwide.
  • Full property management, including maintenance and repairs.
  • Finding reliable tenants and buyers.
  • Investment consulting and legal transaction support.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Legal document verification and compliance checks for all operations.
  • Full transparency of rental and purchase terms.
  • Transaction support by experienced lawyers and real estate market experts.
