Private jet for rent in Monaco

Chartering a private jet is your first step toward a flawless journey that matches your lifestyle.

What we offer

A flight from Monaco is more than transportation — it’s a statement of lifestyle. We provide private jets for clients who value speed, discretion, and an uncompromising level of service. With us, you can:

  • Arrange urgent business travel across Europe and beyond.
  • Charter a jet for major international events: Formula 1, Cannes Lions, Art Basel.
  • Book a tailored itinerary for a secluded retreat or a luxury weekend escape.
  • Access premium-class medical aviation for emergencies with complete discretion.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Your onboard team is not simply staff — they are an integral part of a flawless journey. We select professionals who ensure your comfort is prioritized at every moment.

  • Pilots with thousands of flight hours and globally recognized certifications.
  • Cabin crew trained in luxury hospitality — from fine dining to etiquette.
  • Flexible in-flight service, from formal business settings to private, relaxed environments.

Additional services

Every request you make can be fulfilled — before takeoff or mid-flight. We offer curated solutions to elevate your journey to perfection.

  • Personal transfers by Rolls-Royce or helicopter directly from your hotel or villa.
  • Fast Track services at airports with full discretion guaranteed.
  • Onboard private dinners, spa treatments, and service by a dedicated chef or sommelier.
  • Special flights for animals

Directions and routes

From Monaco, the skies open to the world’s most refined locales. We design your route to reflect your lifestyle — whether it’s business, leisure, or celebration.

  • Direct charter flights to London, Paris, Zurich, Milan, and Dubai.
  • VIP travel to the Maldives, St. Barts, Mykonos, and the islands of French Polynesia.
  • Custom itineraries across the Mediterranean and the Alps.
  • Flights to global events: Formula 1, Art Basel, Cannes and Monaco Yacht Shows.

Why choose us

Private aviation is not just a service — it’s a way of life. Every detail is crafted to meet and exceed your expectations.

  • Complete flexibility: from flight schedules to cabin configurations.
  • A personalized approach with guaranteed privacy and comfort.
  • Only certified aircraft and internationally qualified flight crews.
  • Service standards on par with the world’s leading airlines.

Safety and standards

In aviation, excellence is non-negotiable. We adhere to the highest standards of safety, maintenance, and operational control.

  • Aircraft maintained regularly by certified service centers.
  • Crews undergo annual international requalification programs.
  • Continuous 24/7 monitoring of weather, routes, and aircraft status.

Fly with confidence, comfort, and a level of service that reflects your status. Charter your private jet with us — and we’ll take care of the rest.

info@versently.com