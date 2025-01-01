RU
фон

Luxury cars for rent in Monaco

This princely city has long been synonymous with sophistication, high class and spectacular scenery. When you rent a premium car, you don't just drive through the streets of Monaco - you become part of its sophisticated atmosphere.

What we offer

We organize premium car rentals for those who choose impeccable comfort and aesthetic pleasure. Do you want to make a spectacular appearance at the entrance of the Monte Carlo Casino or drive around the picturesque Grand Prix circuit? From luxury coupes to powerful sports cars, we have the car that's right for you.

  • For adrenaline and high-speed lovers, we offer models like Ferrari SF90, Lamborghini Huracan Performante, and McLaren 765LT.
  • If you prefer a combination of comfort and elegance, consider Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Flying Spur, or Mercedes S-Class.
  • For those who value space and power, we offer Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Range Rover SVAutobiography.
  • Representative limousines and retro cars for special occasions to make your event truly unforgettable.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

For VIP clients, we offer service with professional drivers for trips around Monaco and the entire French Riviera. Enjoy the journey without worrying about route details.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • Event support: we provide cars for the Monaco Grand Prix and other significant events.
  • Cortege organization: we ensure a luxurious fleet for weddings, gala dinners, and private parties.
  • VIP security: upon request, we provide professional security services to ensure maximum safety.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

All our cars undergo thorough technical checks, and drivers undergo professional training to ensure maximum comfort and safety during your trip.

  • Cleanliness, orderliness and freshness in the cabin are guaranteed before each car delivery.
  • All cars are insured and undergo a comprehensive inspection before each rental.
  • Individual coordination of the delivery - the car will arrive exactly at the appointed place and time.

Rent for special occasions

Whether you plan to attend the Monaco Grand Prix, organize a private party, or go shopping, renting a premium car in Monte Carlo is an excellent solution to enhance your status and make any event unforgettable.

Immerse yourself in the world of luxury and comfort with us, enjoying every moment on the French Riviera.

info@versently.com