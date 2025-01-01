RU
фон

Luxury yachts for rent in Monaco

One of the most prestigious activities here is renting a yacht. It’s not just a means of transportation across the Mediterranean but an opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of elite leisure, enjoying panoramic views and first-class service.

What we offer

We offer luxury yachts for rent, perfect for exclusive events, romantic cruises along the French Riviera, and participation in renowned yacht shows. Our collection includes only the finest and most modern models, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

  • High-speed sea journeys.
  • The opportunity to leisurely enjoy the sea views.
  • Family vacations and relaxing vacations with friends.
  • Large-scale events, multi-day cruises and large-scale parties.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Our professional team ensures your comfort and safety onboard. Every crew member undergoes thorough training and is ready to meet your every need.

Additional services

To make your experience even more unforgettable, we offer:

  • Gastronomic cruises – gourmet dishes from the world’s best chefs.
  • Yacht decoration – tailored to your event.
  • Party organization – with DJs, live music, and light shows.
  • Arranging a transfer to the yacht in luxury cars

Routes and destinations

Choose from short trips along scenic coasts or extended cruises:

  • The coasts of France and Italy.
  • Cruises to Saint-Tropez, Cannes, and Nice.
  • Participation in the Monaco Yacht Show – one of the world’s most prestigious yachting events.

Yachts for special occasions

Our clients rent yachts for:

  • Private parties.
  • Corporate events.
  • VIP experiences at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Renting a luxury yacht in Monaco is an opportunity to discover the Mediterranean from a new perspective. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a corporate event, or a grand party, we’ll provide the perfect conditions for an unforgettable experience. Immerse yourself in a world of comfort, luxury, and absolute freedom.

info@versently.com