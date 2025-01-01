One of the most prestigious activities here is renting a yacht. It’s not just a means of transportation across the Mediterranean but an opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of elite leisure, enjoying panoramic views and first-class service.
What we offer
We offer luxury yachts for rent, perfect for exclusive events, romantic cruises along the French Riviera, and participation in renowned yacht shows. Our collection includes only the finest and most modern models, ensuring an unforgettable experience.
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Our professional team ensures your comfort and safety onboard. Every crew member undergoes thorough training and is ready to meet your every need.
Additional services
To make your experience even more unforgettable, we offer:
Routes and destinations
Choose from short trips along scenic coasts or extended cruises:
Yachts for special occasions
Our clients rent yachts for:
Renting a luxury yacht in Monaco is an opportunity to discover the Mediterranean from a new perspective. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a corporate event, or a grand party, we’ll provide the perfect conditions for an unforgettable experience. Immerse yourself in a world of comfort, luxury, and absolute freedom.