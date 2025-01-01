RU
фон

Private jet for rent in Moscow

Travel on your own schedule while enjoying an unrivaled level of service and comfort.

What we offer

We provide private jet rental services for business and personal trips, ensuring maximum comfort, privacy, and convenience. With us, you can:

  • Fly to any destination in the world at a time that suits you.
  • Organize corporate flights for top executives or delegations.
  • Plan luxurious trips with high-level service.
  • Use emergency aviation services for quick flights within Russia and abroad.

Light aircraft
Light aircraft
Medium jets
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Turboprop aircraft

Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

On every flight, you’re accompanied by a discreet and highly trained crew dedicated to your comfort.

  • Experienced pilots and staff with VIP training.
  • Personalized catering from Moscow’s top chefs.
  • Modern multimedia and business zones onboard.
  • Private cabins for your comfort.

Additional services

  • Transfers in luxury vehicles.
  • Concierge services at the airport.
  • Personalized onboard services (cabin decoration, children’s areas, special menus).

We also offer luxury yacht and car rentals at your destination to ensure your journey is comfortable from start to finish.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Domestic flights across Russia and the CIS.
  • Business trips to Europe and the Middle East.
  • Long-haul routes to Asia and America.
  • Exclusive destinations unavailable on commercial flights.

Why choose us

We bring together luxury, technology, and attention to detail so you can travel in true comfort.

  • Reliability: Our jets undergo regular maintenance.
  • Flexibility: We organize flights tailored to your individual needs.
  • Expertise: Years of experience working with premium clients.
  • Time-saving: Fly without queues, delays, or layovers.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority.

  • Our jets are certified by leading aviation agencies.
  • Crews undergo regular checks and training.
  • Full route and weather monitoring for your safety.

Make your next journey extraordinary. Contact us to arrange your private jet from Moscow.

info@versently.com