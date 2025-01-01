RU
Luxury villas in Moscow

Your perfect sanctuary in the heart of the capital. Elite villas offering bespoke services and an atmosphere of absolute harmony.

What we offer

Moscow is a city where history and modern luxury merge, offering unique opportunities for living. Our catalog of luxury villas includes both contemporary residences and historic mansions in the best districts of the capital. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious residences for long-term or short-term stays.
  • Sale of exclusive mansions and countryside residences.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your preferences and comfort level.
  • Comprehensive legal support for transactions and concierge services.

Modern villas
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Rublyovka – Countryside mansions with private parks and panoramic views.
  • Barvikha – Elite residences surrounded by natural landscapes.
  • Ostozhenka – Historic center with exclusive villas.
  • Zhukovka – Gated cottage communities for those who value privacy.

Additional services

To ensure your stay is flawless, we offer a full range of premium-level additional services.

  • Comprehensive villa management: staffing, maintenance, regular cleaning, and technical inspections.
  • Organization of gastronomic dinners, business events, and cocktail receptions.
  • Personalized transfers by limousines, helicopters, yacht charters, and exclusive car rentals.
  • 24/7 concierge service to handle all domestic and organizational matters.

Why choose us

Experience not just a rental, but a flawless service and a premium lifestyle.

  • Each villa undergoes professional evaluation to ensure optimal condition, comfort, and compliance with high standards.
  • Properties are selected to match your lifestyle — from private fitness zones to fully equipped music studios, available upon request.
  • Transparent rental conditions: direct contracts without hidden fees or intermediaries.
  • 24/7 support is provided throughout the rental period.

Services for villa owners

Your luxury property deserves a professional approach. We provide comprehensive support to ensure your villa generates maximum profit and remains in perfect condition.

  • Property management, including maintenance and repairs.
  • Finding premium-level tenants and buyers.
  • Professional photography and marketing strategy.
  • Legal support and transaction assistance.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Legal expertise for all properties and document verification.
  • Transparent rental and purchase terms.
  • Full transaction support by experienced lawyers.
