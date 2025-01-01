Chartering a private yacht in the heart of the city is the ultimate way to combine luxury, privacy, and unforgettable moments. A perfect setting for business meetings, special occasions, or leisurely cruises along the Moskva River.
What we offer
The Moscow River offers a unique opportunity to enjoy luxurious water cruises in the heart of the capital. And we provide premium yacht rental services in Moscow. This is the perfect option for:
You can choose the perfect format for your leisure, enjoying the views of Moscow from the water and our first-class service.
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Onboard, you’ll be welcomed by an experienced crew that will make your cruise unforgettable:
You can relax and enjoy the moment without worrying about a thing.
Additional services
We offer a wide range of services to make your experience even more luxurious:
Routes and destinations
The Moscow River offers many scenic routes:
You can also create a custom route – we’ll accommodate all your wishes.
Yachts for special occasions
An impeccable choice for events that demand flawless ambiance and world-class service.
Choose a yacht that matches your style and purpose — we’ll take care of every detail.
Reserve your perfect day on the water today.