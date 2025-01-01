RU
фон

Luxury yachts for rent in Moscow

Chartering a private yacht in the heart of the city is the ultimate way to combine luxury, privacy, and unforgettable moments. A perfect setting for business meetings, special occasions, or leisurely cruises along the Moskva River.

What we offer

The Moscow River offers a unique opportunity to enjoy luxurious water cruises in the heart of the capital. And we provide premium yacht rental services in Moscow. This is the perfect option for:

  • Business meetings and corporate events – for informal yet productive negotiations.
  • Birthdays – a celebration that will be remembered for a lifetime.
  • Romantic dates – dinners under the stars or marriage proposals.
  • Exclusive photoshoots – with stunning views and a unique atmosphere.

You can choose the perfect format for your leisure, enjoying the views of Moscow from the water and our first-class service.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Onboard, you’ll be welcomed by an experienced crew that will make your cruise unforgettable:

  • The captain ensures safety and smooth navigation along the river.
  • Stewards take care of your comfort and refreshments.
  • Guides are available upon request.

You can relax and enjoy the moment without worrying about a thing.

Additional services

We offer a wide range of services to make your experience even more luxurious:

  • Catering and chef services – exquisite dishes served onboard.
  • Yacht decoration – for parties, weddings, and photoshoots.
  • Live music and DJs – to create the perfect atmosphere.
  • Photographers and videographers – to capture the best moments of your cruise.

Routes and destinations

The Moscow River offers many scenic routes:

  • Classic city cruise – with views of the Kremlin, Vorobyovy Gory, and the Floating Bridge.
  • Sunset dinner cruise – romance, live music, and breathtaking landscapes.
  • Yacht parties – with cocktails, music, and fun under the stars.

You can also create a custom route – we’ll accommodate all your wishes.

Yachts for special occasions

An impeccable choice for events that demand flawless ambiance and world-class service.

  • Private business meetings with panoramic city views.
  • Romantic evenings with gourmet dining and champagne.
  • Intimate celebrations, birthday parties, and family gatherings in total privacy.
  • Exclusive setting for filming, photo shoots, and press events.

Choose a yacht that matches your style and purpose — we’ll take care of every detail.

Reserve your perfect day on the water today.

info@versently.com