Manhatta in New York
About
Contemporary American cuisine with French accents and stunning views of New York City from the 60th floor. Exquisite cuisine and intimate style for romantic gatherings.
Features
Коктейльная карта
Вегетарианские блюда
Веганские блюда
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Посадочные места
Парковка
Contacts
28 Liberty St 60th floor, New York, NY 10005
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 21:30
Tuesday11:30 - 21:30
Wednesday11:30 - 21:30
Thursday11:30 - 22:30
Friday11:30 - 22:30
Saturday11:30 - 22:30
Sunday11:30 - 21:30