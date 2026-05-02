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Manhatta in New York

Manhatta

About

Contemporary American cuisine with French accents and stunning views of New York City from the 60th floor. Exquisite cuisine and intimate style for romantic gatherings.

Features

Коктейльная карта
Вегетарианские блюда
Веганские блюда
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Посадочные места
Парковка

Contacts

28 Liberty St 60th floor, New York, NY 10005
+12122305788
www.manhattarestaurant.com/restaurant-menu

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 21:30
Tuesday11:30 - 21:30
Wednesday11:30 - 21:30
Thursday11:30 - 22:30
Friday11:30 - 22:30
Saturday11:30 - 22:30
Sunday11:30 - 21:30