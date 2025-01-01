RU
Private jet for rent in New York

Chartering a private jet transforms travel from a necessity into a true pleasure.

What we offer

We provide private jet rental services in New York for business flights and elite travel. Exclusive service, premium care, and confidentiality at every stage make your flight flawless. With us, you can:

  • Fly to any destination in the world from New York’s leading airports.
  • Organize corporate charter flights for business delegations.
  • Plan private travel with premium service.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent flights.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Every flight is not just a journey but an art of service.

  • The option to rent a jet with a personal flight attendant.
  • Experienced pilots with international certification.
  • Personalized menus from New York’s top restaurants.
  • Lounge areas, multimedia entertainment, and private cabins for your comfort.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • VIP transfers in Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or Mercedes-Maybach.
  • Expedited passport and customs clearance.
  • Special requests, including private sommeliers and onboard spa programs.

Expand the boundaries of comfort: we offer chauffeur-driven car rentals in New York for your convenience and enjoyment of every moment of your journey.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Individual charter flights across the US and worldwide.
  • Business flights to London, Paris, Dubai, and Los Angeles.
  • Exclusive routes to elite Caribbean resorts.
  • Fully personalized routes tailored to your requests.

Why choose us

Your expectations set the bar. We offer nothing less than what the VIP standard requires.

  • Guaranteed reliability and punctuality.
  • Full personalization of routes and services.
  • High levels of safety and first-class service.
  • Compliance with international aviation standards.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • All jets are certified by international aviation agencies.
  • Crews undergo regular training and checks.
  • Full control of routes, weather conditions, and aircraft technical status.

Travel in style and comfort. Book your private jet from New York and enjoy every moment in the sky.

info@versently.com