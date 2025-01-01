RU
Luxury villas in New York

Where style meets comfort. Elite villas for those who refuse to compromise.

What we offer

New York villas are the perfect combination of privacy and access to the best infrastructure of the metropolis. We will find a residence for you that ensures absolute comfort and meets your expectations. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious residences in the best areas of Manhattan and its surroundings.
  • Sale of exclusive villas with modern design and top-tier amenities.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your preferences and lifestyle.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and premium concierge service.

Modern villas
Modern villas
Classic residences
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Villas with their own infrastructure

Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Exclusive offers
Experience
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Upper East Side – Historic mansions near Central Park.
  • Tribeca – Ultra-modern townhouses with unique architecture.
  • The Hamptons – Elite countryside villas by the ocean.
  • Greenwich – Exclusive residences surrounded by nature and tranquility.

Additional services

We create an environment where leisure becomes an art form:

  • Tailored leisure planning and entertainment arrangements.
  • Full business support during your stay: office setups, conference room bookings.
  • Organization of golf tours, tennis matches, and premium sporting events.
  • Concierge assistance for special personal requests.

Why choose us

The perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and style — all in one place.

  • Only properties that match high standards of taste and status are available.
  • Attention to every detail, from natural materials to breathtaking panoramic views.
  • Virtual and in-person viewings offered before finalizing rentals.
  • Full support provided before, during, and after your stay.

Services for villa owners

Your villa is not just a property but an asset that should work for you. We ensure its professional promotion, legal security, and quality maintenance.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Comprehensive property checks for legal risks.
  • Full compliance of contracts with current legislation.
  • Control over every transaction and financial settlement.
info@versently.com