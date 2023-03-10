Luxury villas in Orlando
A villa becomes particularly valuable when leisure turns into a shared family experience. Generous living areas, a pool, and comfortable places to unwind make it easy to spend more time together while preserving a sense of personal comfort.
What we offer
Family travel takes on a different scale when everyone has a private villa with its own pool and leisure areas. We focus on residences designed to accommodate larger groups and multigenerational stays with ease.
- Spacious homes with multiple bedrooms and dedicated guest areas.
- Property searches based on group size, required space, and preferred amenities.
- Private pools and well-equipped outdoor leisure facilities.
- Rentals for family holidays, extended trips, and special occasions.
- Acquisition opportunities combining personal use with potential rental income.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Large private residences are particularly appealing in areas where resort-style living meets lakes, golf, greenery, and a strong sense of community.
- Windermere — waterfront homes, leafy streets, and a relaxed residential atmosphere.
- Lake Nona — contemporary architecture, modern infrastructure, and a distinctly forward-looking lifestyle.
- Dr. Phillips — a convenient setting close to acclaimed restaurants, entertainment, and Orlando’s major attractions.
- Winter Park — a more intimate choice shaped by historic homes, gardens, and established local character.
Additional services
Family holidays and larger private trips benefit from thoughtful planning where every member of the group is considered.
- Personal concierge assistance for theme parks, restaurants, and family entertainment.
- Private celebrations, children’s parties, and family events.
- Chauffeur-driven vehicles and coordinated transfers for larger groups.
- Helicopter experiences and bespoke journeys across Florida.
Why choose us
Family holidays, group stays, and activity-filled itineraries each require a different approach to planning.
- Schedules can be built around entertainment, dining, shopping, and family activities.
- Transfers and local arrangements are coordinated according to the size of the party and the nature of the programme.
- Additional assistance can cover household needs, children’s requirements, and individually planned leisure.
Services for villa owners
Family-oriented resort property involves its own operational rhythm, with repeat guests, seasonality, and multiple household processes to coordinate.
- Booking management for families and larger groups.
- Oversight of the residence, pool, equipment, and leisure areas.
- Promotion to international travellers and private clients.
- Occupancy analysis and recommendations on when rental terms may need to change.
Transaction security guarantee
Family villa rentals require particular clarity around guest safety, property protection, and the permitted use of the residence.
- Clear allocation of liability for damage and property within the residence.
- Review of deposits, insurance provisions, and additional charges.
- Agreement on occupancy rules and handover arrangements before arrival.