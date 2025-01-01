RU
фон

Luxury apartments in Paris

We provide top-class apartments for rent and purchase, located in the most sought-after locations.

What we offer

Immerse yourself in luxury and comfort with our exclusive real estate offerings in Paris. Our services include:

  • Luxury apartments with views of the Eiffel Tower and the Seine.
  • Penthouses in historic buildings and modern complexes.
  • Sale and rental of elite residences in prestigious areas of Paris.
  • Full legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Serviced apartments

Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with full-service living. We’re here to anticipate and exceed your needs.

  • Bilingual concierge services.
  • Legal and tax advisory for international clients.
  • Relocation and visa support.
  • Daily wellness services: massages, fitness coaches.
  • Concierge services and support in the French real estate market.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • 16th Arrondissement – an aristocratic district with historic residences.
  • Marais – historic mansions and stylish designer apartments.
  • Saint-Germain-des-Prés – refined classics in the heart of Paris.
  • Opera and Louvre – prestigious apartments in the historic heart of the city.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

Our approach is personal, our principles are impeccable.

  • Close collaboration with leading agencies and developers.
  • Unique listings available exclusively to our clients.
  • Efficient solutions for quick transaction completion.
  • Full confidentiality of all operations.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Promotion and marketing of luxury properties.
  • Selection of reliable tenants and buyers with an individual approach.
  • Full legal support for transactions.
  • Development of property management strategies to enhance investment appeal.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Property audits before concluding a deal, including checks for encumbrances and debts.
  • Drafting individual contract terms that meet your requirements and ensure safety.
  • Professional support from lawyers and consultants at every stage of the process.

You can be confident in the reliability of every transaction—our team strictly controls every step.

info@versently.com