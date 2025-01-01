RU
Luxury cars for rent in Paris

If you want to make your stay in Paris truly unforgettable, renting a car is the perfect way to enjoy all its charms.

What we offer

We offer VIP car rental in Paris for those who appreciate refinement, comfort and high level of service. Feel the atmosphere of the fashion city at the wheel of a luxurious sedan or choose a stylish convertible for a trip through the evening streets of the French capital.

  • You choose your own route and travel pace. Whether you want to stroll through the narrow streets of Montmartre, drive along the Champs-Élysées, or head out of town, a rental car will provide you with comfort and convenience.
  • Paris is the capital of fashion and elegance. Traveling in a luxury car will emphasize your style, whether it’s for a business meeting, a romantic date, or attending a fashion show.
  • You won’t depend on public transport schedules or wait for taxis. Renting a car allows you to move quickly around the city and its surroundings.

Supercars
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

Renting a car with a personal driver is a convenient solution for business meetings, attending fashion shows, and transfers from Charles de Gaulle or Orly airports. You won’t have to worry about parking or navigation – the driver will take care of everything.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • Car decoration for weddings – create an unforgettable atmosphere on your special day.
  • Personalized routes – tours of historical sites in Paris.
  • VIP security and accompaniment – for those who value maximum confidentiality and safety.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

Every car undergoes a thorough inspection before delivery and is provided to the client in perfect condition. Your comfort and safety are our priority.

  • Regular maintenance and keeping your vehicle in immaculate condition - inside and out.
  • Full insurance package including extended protection and roadside assistance in case of emergencies.
  • Vehicle pick-up at the appointed time, taking into account your preferences and itinerary.

Rent for special occasions

We can help organize car rentals for:

  • Romantic drives around Paris;
  • Business meetings and fashion events;
  • Film and advertising shoots.

Experience the true luxury of traveling in Paris! Book a car today and make your stay in the city unforgettable.

info@versently.com