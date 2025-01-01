If you want to make your stay in Paris truly unforgettable, renting a car is the perfect way to enjoy all its charms.
What we offer
We offer VIP car rental in Paris for those who appreciate refinement, comfort and high level of service. Feel the atmosphere of the fashion city at the wheel of a luxurious sedan or choose a stylish convertible for a trip through the evening streets of the French capital.
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
Renting a car with a personal driver is a convenient solution for business meetings, attending fashion shows, and transfers from Charles de Gaulle or Orly airports. You won’t have to worry about parking or navigation – the driver will take care of everything.
Additional services
We are ready to offer:
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
Every car undergoes a thorough inspection before delivery and is provided to the client in perfect condition. Your comfort and safety are our priority.
Rent for special occasions
We can help organize car rentals for:
Experience the true luxury of traveling in Paris! Book a car today and make your stay in the city unforgettable.