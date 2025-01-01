RU
Private jet for rent in Paris

Choosing a private jet means embracing safety, discretion, and luxury with every flight.

What we offer

We provide private jet rental services in Paris for business and personal trips, ensuring a high level of luxury, privacy, and service. With us, you can:

  • Take an exclusive flight from Paris to any destination in the world.
  • Organize business flights for top executives and corporate clients.
  • Plan personalized VIP journeys with premium service.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent international flights.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

Enjoy a flawless experience delivered by a world-class crew. Every detail is designed to exceed the expectations of the most discerning travelers.

  • Experienced pilots with international licenses.
  • Chefs, personalized menus, and top-tier onboard service.
  • Luxurious, cozy cabins, multimedia systems, and first-class lounge areas.
  • Modern control systems and exclusive service.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • VIP transfers in Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or Maybach.
  • Concierge services and expedited airport clearance.
  • Special requests, including personal chefs and onboard spa services.

Enjoy the highest level of comfort on land and water: luxury cars with personal drivers and opulent yachts are at your disposal in Paris.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Exclusive flights across Europe and worldwide.
  • Private flights to Dubai, London, New York, and Geneva.
  • Custom routes tailored to your requests.
  • Flights to elite ski and beach resorts.

Why choose us

Every flight with us is defined by a personalized approach, premium quality, and total peace of mind.

  • High levels of reliability and punctuality.
  • Personalized services and flexible routes.
  • Years of experience working with VIP clients.
  • Full compliance with global standards of comfort and safety.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • All jets are certified by global aviation organizations.
  • Crews undergo regular training and safety checks.
  • Full monitoring of routes and weather conditions.

Your perfect flight starts here. Contact us to book your private jet from Paris.

info@versently.com