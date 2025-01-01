RU
Luxury villas in Paris

Turn your stay in Paris into an unforgettable experience. Premium-class villas with flawless service await you.

What we offer

Paris is a city of refined luxury and aristocratic comfort. We will find unique villas for you with views of the Eiffel Tower, in historic districts, or in the picturesque surroundings of the French capital. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious residences in historic and modern districts of the capital.
  • Sale of exclusive villas with sophisticated design and classic French architecture.
  • Personalized property selection based on your lifestyle and preferences.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and personal concierge service.

Modern villas
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • 16th Arrondissement – Luxurious villas near Bois de Boulogne and Avenue Foch.
  • Saint-Germain-des-Prés – Prestigious mansions in the cultural heart of Paris.
  • Neuilly-sur-Seine – Elite residences with spacious grounds and parks.
  • Versailles – Majestic countryside mansions in close proximity to Paris.

Additional services

We create an atmosphere of absolute comfort and luxury in every detail:

  • Personalized shopping lists and fresh grocery deliveries to your villa.
  • Florist services: decorating interiors with fresh flowers and bespoke bouquets.
  • Event organization at the villa: live music, DJ sets, catering.
  • Private transfers to the airport and VIP terminal arrangements.

Why choose us

A professional approach blended with genuine care for your comfort.

  • Careful analysis of your needs to offer only truly fitting options.
  • All villas equipped to luxury standards: private pools, panoramic terraces, spa areas, and smart home systems.
  • Legal transparency and contract integrity fully ensured.
  • Complete confidentiality maintained throughout every interaction.

Services for villa owners

The sale and rental of premium properties require strategy and a professional approach. We offer comprehensive services to help you profitably market your villa, ensuring full support at every stage.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Detailed analysis of property documents.
  • Guaranteed security of financial operations.
  • Legal support at every stage of the transaction.
