Turn your stay in Paris into an unforgettable experience. Premium-class villas with flawless service await you.
What we offer
Paris is a city of refined luxury and aristocratic comfort. We will find unique villas for you with views of the Eiffel Tower, in historic districts, or in the picturesque surroundings of the French capital. Our services include:
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.
Additional services
We create an atmosphere of absolute comfort and luxury in every detail:
Why choose us
A professional approach blended with genuine care for your comfort.
Services for villa owners
The sale and rental of premium properties require strategy and a professional approach. We offer comprehensive services to help you profitably market your villa, ensuring full support at every stage.
Transaction security guarantee
We provide: