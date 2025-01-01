RU
Luxury yachts for rent in Paris

We provide premium yacht charter services and the opportunity to see the capital of France from an unusual angle while cruising the waters of the Seine.

What we offer

Paris is not only the city of love and high fashion but also a place where you can enjoy exclusive water leisure. Our fleet includes various types of yachts that meet the highest standards of comfort and elegance:

  The ideal choice for those who value speed, sophistication, and comfort. Sleek motor yachts offer a smooth journey and refined onboard ambiance.
  For lovers of timeless elegance and romance. Set sail at a graceful pace and experience Paris from a new, poetic perspective.
  Exclusive vessels with first-class service — perfect for hosting private events, celebrations, or business gatherings with flair.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Every vessel is accompanied by a professional team that ensures safety, comfort, and first-class service. Onboard, you’ll enjoy personalized service that matches the standards of the world’s best resorts.

Additional services

Our team cares about you and is attentive to details. We have prepared a number of additional services for the comfort of our clients:

  • Gastronomic dinners from Paris’s top chefs, delighting even the most refined gourmets.
  • Live music and artist performances to create a festive atmosphere.
  • Organization of private and corporate events to ensure your important occasions are held at the highest level.
  • Arranging a transfer to the yacht in luxury cars

Routes and destinations

You can choose one of our popular routes or offer your own:

  • Romantic cruise – a leisurely journey along the Seine with views of evening Paris and a glass of champagne.
  • Historical tour – a route passing by the city’s main landmarks.
  • VIP dinner cruise – a gastronomic journey onboard a luxury yacht with the finest wines and delicacies.
  • Sunset cruises – enjoy the beauty of Paris bathed in the golden light of the setting sun.

Yachts for special occasions

We create ideal conditions for the most important moments of your life:

  • Romantic dates and proposals – make this occasion truly magical.
  • Private parties – enjoy the atmosphere of an exclusive event with a personalized entertainment program.
  • Corporate events – networking, business negotiations, or team-building on a luxury yacht will leave a lasting impression on your partners and colleagues.

Renting a yacht in Paris is not just a water cruise but an opportunity to create unforgettable memories in one of the world’s most beautiful cities. Experience the luxury, comfort, and elegance of Paris from the deck of your private yacht.

