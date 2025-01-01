RU
фон

Luxury cars for rent in Rome

Renting a premium car is the perfect way to enjoy Rome to the fullest, without compromising on comfort or speed.

What we offer

Strolling through the historic streets of Rome, admiring its architectural masterpieces and cultural landmarks, becomes even more thrilling when you’re traveling in a luxury car. We offer a wide selection of premium cars to meet any requirements and preferences.

  • Ferrari 812 Superfast, Lamborghini Huracán, Maserati MC20 – the perfect choice for those who want to experience the power and dynamics of legendary sports cars.
  • Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series – luxurious sedans for comfortable business trips or leisure.
  • Range Rover Velar, Porsche Cayenne Turbo – vehicles for those who value space, convenience, and confidence on the road.
  • Bentley Mulsanne, Rolls-Royce Ghost – the ideal option for VIP trips, events, and high-level meetings.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

If you want to enjoy the ride without the need to drive yourself, you can use our chauffeur service.

  • Professional drivers with excellent knowledge of the city will ensure stress-free and comfortable trips.
  • The perfect option for business meetings or special events.
  • Convenient transfers from Leonardo da Vinci Airport with maximum comfort.

Additional services

In addition to car rentals, we offer:

  • Organized tours of the most beautiful and historically significant places in Rome.
  • VIP transfers with enhanced comfort.
  • Security and escort services for complete peace of mind.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

All vehicles undergo thorough technical inspections before each trip. Insurance and full service maintenance guarantee safety and prevent unexpected situations on the road.

Rent for special occasions

A luxury car can be the perfect addition to your important event:

  • Wedding processions at historic villas will create an atmosphere of luxury and style.
  • Private transfers across Italy will make your journey unforgettable.
  • Rentals for film and photo shoots will add professionalism and exclusivity to your project.

Discover Rome in a new light by choosing luxury transportation

info@versently.com