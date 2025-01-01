RU
Private jet for rent in Rome

Flying privately is a bespoke experience, tailored precisely to your every desire.

What we offer

Individual charter flights from Rome: style, comfort, and absolute freedom of movement. With us, you can:

  • Take a charter flight from Rome to any destination in the world.
  • Organize business flights for top executives and corporate delegations.
  • Plan exclusive VIP journeys with premium service.
  • Use emergency aviation services for urgent flights within Italy and abroad.

Light aircraft
Medium jets
Heavy jets and airliners
Turboprop aircraft
Request

Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.

Selecting

We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.

Payment

Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you

Advantages of working with us

Instant availability
We will arrange your flight within a few hours.
Luxury and comfort
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Personal service
A personal manager will accompany you at every stage of the flight organization

Crew and on-board service

From the moment you board, every member of our team is focused on one goal: your absolute comfort.

  • Highly qualified pilots with years of experience and international licenses.
  • Personalized menus from Italy’s top chefs.
  • Modern lounge areas, multimedia systems, and private cabins for your comfort and privacy.

Additional services

We are ready to offer:

  • VIP transfers in Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Maserati.
  • Expedited airport clearance services.
  • Exclusive requests, including private sommeliers and onboard spa services.

For those who value comfort and status, we offer yacht rentals and luxury cars in Rome. Exceptional service quality in every choice you make.

Directions and routes

You can fly anywhere with us:

  • Private flights across Europe and worldwide.
  • Business flights to London, Paris, New York, and Dubai.
  • Custom routes tailored to your requests.
  • Flights to premium destinations like Amalfi, Sardinia, and the Alps.

Why choose us

We guide you through more than just the sky — we create a space where everything serves your comfort.

  • Guaranteed safety and punctuality.
  • Full personalization of routes and services.
  • Experience working with VIP clients worldwide.
  • Compliance with the highest aviation standards.

Safety and standards

Your peace of mind is our priority

  • Certified aircraft and pilots with world-class training.
  • Full safety control, including weather monitoring.
  • Regular inspections and adherence to all international standards.

Don't miss the chance to experience the luxury of private aviation. Book your flight from Rome today.

