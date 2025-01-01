RU
Luxury villas in Rome

Welcome to a world of luxury and seclusion. We offer the finest villas in Madrid for those who value impeccable comfort and top-tier service.

What we offer

We offer luxurious residences in Rome, where the elegance of Italian architecture meets unparalleled comfort. Our portfolio includes villas in the historic center and picturesque countryside areas for ideal living. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious villas in the center of Rome and its scenic surroundings.
  • Sale of exclusive residences with rich history and architectural heritage.
  • Personalized property selection based on your preferences.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and concierge service.

Modern villas
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure

Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Trastevere – Prestigious villas in one of Rome's most authentic districts.
  • Parioli – Elite residences near the city's best schools and parks.
  • Gianicolo – Luxurious villas on the hill with panoramic views of Rome.
  • Castelli Romani – Countryside residences in picturesque hilly areas near vineyards.

Additional services

We create an atmosphere of absolute comfort and luxury in every detail:

  • Personalized shopping lists and fresh grocery deliveries to your villa.
  • Florist services: decorating interiors with fresh flowers and bespoke bouquets.
  • Event organization at the villa: live music, DJ sets, catering.
  • Private transfers to the airport and VIP terminal arrangements.

Why choose us

Every detail crafted to make you feel at home — only better.

  • Selection of properties with unique designs, signature interiors, and full furnishing.
  • Villas available in various styles, from minimalist to Mediterranean classics.
  • Household organization provided, including private chefs, staff, nannies, and security.
  • Options available for lease-to-own or long-term residency.

Services for villa owners

We specialize in managing and marketing luxury villas on the international market. Our clients receive not only quality service but also access to exclusive buyers and premium-level tenants.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Expertise in all legal property documents.
  • Transaction execution in compliance with international standards.
  • Support from leading lawyers and financial consultants.
