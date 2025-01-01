RU
Luxury apartments in Saint Petersburg

Our goal is to meet the most refined tastes and needs of our clients by offering first-class living and investment opportunities.

What we offer

We specialize in providing exclusive apartments in the most prestigious areas of Saint Petersburg. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxury apartments with panoramic views of the Neva River and the historic city center.
  • Purchase of elite properties in iconic locations in Saint Petersburg.
  • Personalized housing selection based on your preferences.
  • Full transaction support for safe and profitable rentals or purchases.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

Experience a new level of personalized service. We’re not just hosting you — we’re curating your ideal lifestyle.

  • Gastronomic events with guest chefs.
  • Personal training and fitness programs.
  • Chauffeured wine region excursions.
  • Travel coordination beyond city limits.
  • Investment consultations for elite real estate in Saint Petersburg.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Golden Triangle of Saint Petersburg: Nevsky Prospect, Palace Embankment, Moika River.
  • Krestovsky Island – a district with the best new developments and developed infrastructure.
  • Vasilievsky Island – elite residential complexes with views of the Gulf of Finland.
  • Kamennoostrovsky Prospect – historic mansions with modern renovations.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

A reputation built on trust is the reason why clients come back to us again.

  • Exclusive partnerships with top developers and owners of luxury real estate.
  • Flexible rental and purchase terms tailored to individual requests.
  • Personalized transaction support considering all nuances.
  • Guaranteed confidentiality and data protection.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Preparation and marketing of elite properties for the international market.
  • Finding reliable tenants or buyers.
  • Full legal support for transactions.
  • Strategic property management to enhance investment appeal.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Legal verification of properties.
  • Transparent rental and purchase agreements.
  • Full transaction support by experienced lawyers.

With us, the process of buying or renting is flawless—all documents are verified, and the terms are completely transparent.

info@versently.com