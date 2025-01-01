RU
фон

Luxury cars for rent in Saint Petersburg

This city, with its exquisite architecture and picturesque streets, demands a special approach to transportation. That’s why we offer you a unique opportunity to explore the metropolis in a dream car that will highlight your status and style.

What we offer

Premium car rentals in Saint Petersburg for various purposes:

  • Business trips and meetings.
  • Comfortable city travel.
  • Special events: weddings, parties, celebrations.
  • VIP guest receptions.

When it comes to traveling around Saint Petersburg, nothing compares to the feeling of freedom and elegance that a luxury car provides. Our fleet includes vehicles from the world’s leading brands, meeting the highest standards.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

If you need a comfortable and safe transfer, our professional drivers will help:

  • Plan a route for a business meeting, taking traffic into account.
  • Ensure a smooth ride after a party.
  • Meet guests at the train station or airport.

Additional services

We care about your comfort and offer:

  • Airport transfers in premium cars.
  • Organization of luxurious wedding processions.
  • Long-term rentals for private and corporate clients.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

Every car undergoes a thorough inspection before being delivered to the client. We guarantee that the vehicle will be in perfect technical condition and that your trip will be as successful as possible.

Rent for special occasions

You can rent a luxury car for any event:

  • Evening rides along Nevsky Prospect – enjoy the atmosphere of the night city in comfort.
  • Business meetings and corporate events – emphasize your status and respectability.
  • VIP service – for special guests who value high-level service.

Submit your request and enjoy impeccable service today.

info@versently.com