Luxury villas in Saint Petersburg

Each residence we present embodies exclusivity, comfort, and refined taste, ensuring that your home reflects your aspirations.

What we offer

Elite villas in St. Petersburg combine architectural sophistication, impeccable comfort, and a unique atmosphere of privacy. Our portfolio features only carefully selected residences in the city's most prestigious districts and suburbs. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious villas with picturesque views of the Neva River, the Gulf of Finland, or surrounding parks.
  • Sale of exclusive properties in historic mansions and modern architectural masterpieces.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your lifestyle and individual needs.
  • Full transaction support, including legal verification, consulting, and premium concierge services.

Modern villas
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

Choosing a villa in St. Petersburg means choosing not only a home but also the distinctive character of its neighborhood. We offer the finest locations for luxury living:

  • Krestovsky Island — exclusive villas surrounded by parks and yacht clubs, just minutes from the city center.
  • Resort District (Repino, Komarovo) — seaside residences with private beaches along the Gulf of Finland.
  • Pushkin and Pavlovsk — magnificent estates near historic palaces and expansive parks.
  • Primorsky District — modern villas offering panoramic views and access to elite amenities.

Additional services

You can always rely on a first-class level of service, no matter the situation. Our team is dedicated to delivering truly extraordinary experiences tailored to your wishes.

  • Access to unique guided tours and cultural experiences unavailable to mass tourism.
  • Organization of themed private dinners featuring renowned celebrity chefs.
  • Assistance with renting art galleries or exclusive event spaces.
  • Personalized coordination of charity auctions and private fundraising events.

Why choose us

Our service philosophy is based on building trust, maintaining the highest professional standards, and striving for perfection in every detail.

  • Each villa undergoes a personal inspection and is evaluated against over 50 quality criteria.
  • All special client requirements — from noise levels to amenities like a sauna or a private terrace — are discussed and documented in advance.
  • We consider the purpose of your stay — whether leisure, work, family vacations, or retreats — and select the most suitable properties accordingly.
  • We create an atmosphere so inviting and comfortable that you'll want to return again and again.

Services for villa owners

Entrusting your elite property to us means choosing professionalism, confidentiality, and a bespoke approach. We help villa owners in St. Petersburg maintain and maximize the value of their assets through strategic management and marketing. We offer:

  • Promotion of premium properties to affluent Russian and international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting services.
  • Comprehensive property management: technical maintenance, tenant search, and private showings organization.
  • Development of marketing strategies for effective sale or rental of your villa.

Transaction security guarantee

We highly value the trust of our clients and provide maximum protection of your interests at every stage of the transaction. Our team of legal experts and consultants ensures meticulous oversight throughout the process. Our security measures include:

  • Comprehensive preparation and thorough verification of all property documentation.
  • Full control over the security of financial transactions and legal compliance.
  • Personalized legal support tailored to legislation and your individual needs.
