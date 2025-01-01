RU
фон

Luxury yachts for rent in Saint Petersburg

Renting a luxury yacht allows you to enjoy the views of Northern Venice, host a romantic date, hold a business meeting, or organize an unforgettable celebration.

What we offer

We provide luxury yacht rentals for cruises along the Neva River and the Gulf of Finland. Renting a luxury yacht in Saint Petersburg is not just a way to spend time on the water but an opportunity to create unique memories. We offer various types of yachts, ensuring everyone finds the perfect option for their event:

  • Yachts for those who want to feel speed and dynamism. Perfect for cruising along historic embankments and architectural masterpieces.
  • Create an atmosphere of romance and seclusion, ideal for dates and leisurely water cruises.
  • Spacious and stable, perfect for parties, corporate events, and celebrations.
  • The epitome of luxury and exclusivity, designed for VIP events, prestigious meetings, and large-scale celebrations.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Our professional team ensures a safe and enjoyable journey. Every crew member is trained to provide high-level service, so you can relax and enjoy the moment.

Additional services

To make your cruise even more memorable, we offer:

  • Exclusive catering – gourmet dishes and drinks from top chefs.
  • Yacht decoration – tailored to the theme of your event.
  • Live music and photographers – professional support for your occasion.
  • Arranging a transfer to the yacht in luxury cars.

Routes and destinations

You can choose one of our popular routes or offer your own:

  • Classic Neva route – see the Kazan Cathedral, Hermitage, Peter and Paul Fortress, and other landmarks from a new perspective.
  • Gulf of Finland – open spaces and fresh breezes create the feeling of a true sea adventure.
  • Sunset cruise – a romantic journey under the setting sun, perfect for dates and photoshoots.
  • Corporate routes – hold a business meeting or team-building event onboard with stunning views of Saint Petersburg.

Yachts for special occasions

  • VIP receptions and business meetings – emphasize status and create an exclusive atmosphere.
  • Private parties and weddings – celebrate onboard surrounded by water and city lights.
  • Exclusive photoshoots – capture unique shots against the panoramic views of Saint Petersburg.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy the beauty of Saint Petersburg from the water. Contact us today to book your yacht and start an unforgettable journey.

info@versently.com