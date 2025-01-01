Renting a luxury yacht allows you to enjoy the views of Northern Venice, host a romantic date, hold a business meeting, or organize an unforgettable celebration.
What we offer
We provide luxury yacht rentals for cruises along the Neva River and the Gulf of Finland. Renting a luxury yacht in Saint Petersburg is not just a way to spend time on the water but an opportunity to create unique memories. We offer various types of yachts, ensuring everyone finds the perfect option for their event:
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Our professional team ensures a safe and enjoyable journey. Every crew member is trained to provide high-level service, so you can relax and enjoy the moment.
Additional services
To make your cruise even more memorable, we offer:
Routes and destinations
You can choose one of our popular routes or offer your own:
Yachts for special occasions
Don’t miss the chance to enjoy the beauty of Saint Petersburg from the water. Contact us today to book your yacht and start an unforgettable journey.