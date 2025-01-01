RU
Luxury apartments in Shanghai

Our offerings ensure comfortable and prestigious living.

What we offer

Looking for luxury housing in Shanghai? We offer a wide range of elite apartments for rent and purchase in one of the most modern and dynamic metropolises in China. Our Services Include:

  • Luxurious residences with panoramic views of the Pudong financial district.
  • Penthouses in premium skyscrapers tailored to exclusive demands.
  • Sale and rental of elite apartments in Shanghai's prestigious neighborhoods.
  • Comprehensive legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Serviced apartments

Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

Your lifestyle doesn't pause during business trips. We help you maintain your standards anywhere.

  • Gym setup or equipment rental in-apartment.
  • High-quality liquor and cigar restocking.
  • Personal driver available 24 hours.
  • Arrangement of one-day escapes: golf, sailing, private flight.
  • VIP assistance in any city you travel to next.
  • Investment consultations on the Chinese real estate market.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Lujiazui – elite residential complexes in the heart of the financial district.
  • Xintiandi – stylish residences with designer interiors and proximity to top restaurants.
  • The Bund – luxurious apartments with views of the historic waterfront.
  • Gubei – prestigious villas in elite gated communities.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

Over the years, we have proven that it is possible to combine speed, comfort and confidentiality.

  • We offer exclusive properties in Shanghai's most prestigious locations.
  • All transactions are structured with the client's interests in mind, ensuring full legal protection.
  • We provide a personal manager to guide clients through every stage of the process.
  • A strict confidentiality policy guarantees the security of your information.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Entry into the international market with highly effective promotion strategies.
  • Selection of financially reliable tenants and buyers.
  • Guarantee of legal security for all transactions.
  • Property management to preserve and enhance its investment value.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Comprehensive property audits before transaction processing.
  • Only transparent and secure cooperation terms.
  • Support from professional lawyers and consultants.

With us, property transactions are safe, reliable, and fully legally transparent.

