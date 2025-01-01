Travel with confidence and style by choosing high-class private aviation.
What we offer
We offer comprehensive solutions for private flights from Shanghai, tailored to your schedule and individual preferences. With us, you gain access to the best aircraft, premium service, and flawless travel organization. With us, you can:
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Delicacy, professionalism, and attention to detail—this describes the work of our crew, who will make your journey perfect.
Additional services
We are ready to offer:
Flawless service in the air, on land, and on water. We provide yachts and cars in Shanghai to ensure complete comfort during your journey.
Directions and routes
You can fly anywhere with us:
Why choose us
We don’t just organize flights — we design bespoke journeys tailored exclusively to you.
Safety and standards
Your peace of mind is our priority
You deserve more. Treat yourself to a level of service worthy of the elite — charter a private jet from Shanghai.