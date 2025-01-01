RU
Luxury apartments in Tokyo

Our company specializes in providing luxury apartments for rent and purchase.

What we offer

We offer properties in the most prestigious neighborhoods of one of the most technologically advanced and innovative cities in the world – Tokyo. We ensure comfort and security for our clients at every stage of the transaction. Our Services Include:

  • Luxurious residences with panoramic views of the metropolis.
  • Penthouses in modern skyscrapers with exclusive amenities.
  • Sale and rental of elite apartments in Tokyo's prestigious neighborhoods.
  • Comprehensive legal support for transactions.

Modern penthouses
Luxury apartments
Villas and townhouses
Serviced apartments
Request

Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.

Selecting

We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.

Payment

In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.

When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We take every detail into account to find the perfect accommodation for you.
Exclusive portfolio
Only the best premium class properties selected according to strict criteria
Experience
Our team has deep knowledge of the real estate market
Privacy
We guarantee the privacy of all transactions and leases.

Additional services

Designed for high performers who demand more than just accommodation.

  • Personal assistant on call.
  • Wellness and gym trainers available for morning routines.
  • Private chef for business dinners in-residence.
  • Booking of golf, yacht, or cigar experiences.
  • Investment consultations on the Japanese real estate market.

The best locations

We offer apartments in the most prestigious locations

  • Minato – luxurious apartments in the center of business activity.
  • Shibuya – prestigious residential complexes near the business center and top restaurants.
  • Roppongi – villas and penthouses with views of Tokyo Tower.
  • Daikanyama – stylish residences surrounded by designer boutiques.

Your new home will be where prestige, comfort and beauty are combined.

Why choose us

Experience, knowledge and impeccable reputation are the basis of our work.

  • Our partnerships with leading agencies provide a unique selection of elite properties in Japan.
  • Personalized rental and purchase terms accommodate all client preferences.
  • We value our clients' time, offering expedited transaction processing.
  • Trust and confidentiality are our top priorities.

Services for property owners

We also work with apartment owners, offering:

  • Effective marketing and promotion in the premium market.
  • Selection of reliable tenants and buyers.
  • Comprehensive transaction support, including legal expertise.
  • Optimization of property management and its investment potential.

Guarantee of transaction security

  • Thorough verification of property history and ownership rights.
  • Preparation of all documents in full compliance with the law.
  • Legal support at every stage.

With us, the property transaction process is smooth, secure, and predictable.

info@versently.com