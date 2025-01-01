RU
Luxury cars for rent in Tokyo

Renting a premium car is a way to add style and comfort to your stay. In the dynamics of the metropolis, where technology meets sophistication, a luxury car will become an integral part of your image - whether it is a business meeting, a romantic evening or participation in an important event.

What we offer

We provide a wide selection of premium cars that are perfect for various purposes: from business trips to exciting journeys through the metropolis. Our fleet includes models for the most discerning clients:

  • Nissan GT-R Nismo, Ferrari 488 Pista, Lamborghini Huracán STO – for those who dream of experiencing speed and thrill on Tokyo’s streets.
  • Rolls-Royce Ghost, Lexus LS 500h, Mercedes-Maybach S680 – ideal for business trips and meetings.
  • Toyota Land Cruiser 300, Range Rover Vogue, Bentley Bentayga – comfortable and powerful vehicles for city and out-of-town trips.
  • Rolls-Royce Cullinan, executive limousines – the choice for those who value comfort and exclusive service.

Supercars
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

For those who prefer to travel around Tokyo without any worries, professional chauffeur services are available. Drivers are well-versed in the city, know the best routes, and will help you avoid traffic. Transfers from airports and high-level event services are especially in demand.

Additional services

We provide not only luxury car rentals, but also a range of additional premium services to make your stay in Tokyo as comfortable as possible:

  • A personal driver for trips to trendy neighborhoods, visiting the boutiques of Ginza or restaurants in Minato.
  • Transfers to Narita and Haneda airports, as well as business trips to the Shinjuku and Marunouchi areas.
  • Security and escort services for clients who value privacy and security.
  • Provision of cars for movie shoots, commercials and private events.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

Every car undergoes a thorough technical inspection before being rented to ensure maximum safety and comfort for clients. You can be confident that you’re getting a car in perfect condition, ready for any journey.

Rent for special occasions

Luxury car rentals in Tokyo are in demand for various situations:

  • Business meetings and corporate trips – emphasize your status and make the right impression.
  • Social events and fashion shows – a grand entrance that will be remembered.
  • Romantic trips and weddings – make the day truly special.
  • Tourist trips around Tokyo and its suburbs – enjoy the city in comfort.

Renting a premium car in Tokyo is not just a way to get around but a unique experience that adds status and style to your trip, along with comfort. Choose the perfect car and enjoy the luxury of the metropolis without compromise.

