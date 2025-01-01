RU
Luxury villas in Tokyo

A curated collection of unique villas in Tokyo’s most prestigious locations. For those who choose nothing but the best.

What we offer

Tokyo combines ultra-modern residences with traditional Japanese elegance. We offer luxury villas with spacious terraces, zen gardens, and panoramic views of the metropolis. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious villas with panoramic views of the city and Mount Fuji.
  • Sale of exclusive residences with ultra-modern design and premium amenities.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your lifestyle and investment preferences.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and concierge service.

Modern villas
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Exclusive offers
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Experience
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Minato – Elite residences in Tokyo's business and diplomatic center.
  • Shibuya – Modern villas with panoramic views of the metropolis.
  • Azabu – Prestigious district with secluded mansions and green parks.
  • Hakone – Luxurious countryside residences with access to hot springs.

Additional services

Everything you need to make your stay perfect is already prepared for you.

  • Organization of classical music concerts at the villa.
  • Personalized support for visa and immigration matters.
  • Private mixologist services for exclusive cocktail evenings.
  • High-end cultural and adventure tours tailored to your preferences.

Why choose us

Turning rentals into pure pleasure.

  • Each property adapted to your purpose: romance, family time, work, or creative inspiration.
  • Event organization assistance — from intimate dinners to celebrations for 30 guests.
  • Private interpreters, chauffeurs, and guides available if needed.
  • An atmosphere crafted to make you want to stay even after the lease ends.

Services for villa owners

We offer a personalized approach to promoting and managing luxury villas, ensuring your absolute comfort.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Comprehensive property checks for legal and financial risks.
  • Ensuring transparency of payments and eliminating hidden fees.
  • Consulting and transaction support by leading experts.
info@versently.com