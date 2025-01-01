RU
Luxury villas in Zurich

Villas that reflect your status. Prestigious properties offering unmatched privacy and flawless service.

What we offer

Zurich is the financial hub of Europe and one of the best places for comfortable living. Our luxury villas provide a high level of privacy, security, and aesthetic pleasure. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious villas with views of Lake Zurich and the Alps.
  • Sale of exclusive residences with top-tier architecture and amenities.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your lifestyle and investment needs.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and premium concierge service.

Modern villas
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Zollikon – Prestigious district with elite waterfront villas.
  • Küsnacht – Exclusive residences surrounded by nature and tranquility.
  • Enge – Modern mansions near the city center and the lake.
  • Horgen – Luxurious countryside homes with views of the Alps.

Additional services

Every service is thoughtfully selected to make your stay both comfortable and unforgettable.

  • Organization of social and charity events tailored to your preferences.
  • Personal image coaching and styling services during your stay.
  • Private organization of sports events: tournaments, matches, cycling tours.
  • Sourcing rare vintage wine collections for private tastings.

Why choose us

Luxury villa rentals are an investment in comfort, style, and quality of life.

  • Villas selected with attention to privacy, infrastructure, safety, views, and even the energy of the place.
  • Acting as your local representative, handling all landlord, service, and logistics matters.
  • Immediate response to any requests, including switching properties mid-rental if plans change.
  • Access to exclusive, off-market villa opportunities.

Services for villa owners

Managing luxury real estate is an art that requires a professional approach. We offer comprehensive services and access to premium clients.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Analysis of all ownership documents for compliance with regulations.
  • Development of individual transaction terms for the client.
  • Full protection of the client's interests at every stage of the process.
