Luxury yachts for rent in Zurich

We offer elite vessels, ensuring a high level of comfort and a personalized approach for every client.

What we offer

Lake Zurich is the perfect destination for luxurious leisure. Crystal-clear waters, picturesque views of the Alps, and first-class service make renting a yacht in Zurich an excellent choice for exclusive recreation, business meetings, and romantic getaways. We provide a wide selection of vessels suitable for various purposes:

  • Experience elegant cruises through Lake Zurich — combining modern comfort, spacious decks, and seamless onboard service.
  • For those who appreciate serenity, understated luxury, and a closer connection with nature — perfect for slow living on the water.
  • A discreet and prestigious choice for corporate events, receptions, or private gatherings — with exceptional stability and comfort.
  • Tailored for the most discerning guests — ideal for multi-day journeys, lakeside celebrations, and exclusive private yachts.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

By renting a yacht with us, you get:

  • Access to an elite fleet of premium-class yachts.
  • Personalized service and complete privacy.
  • A high level of comfort and a professional crew.

Additional services

To make your leisure truly unforgettable, we offer:

  • Gastronomic cruises with exquisite dishes from Switzerland’s top chefs.
  • Yacht decoration for weddings and themed events.
  • Onboard entertainment – live music, DJs, professional photoshoots.

Routes and destinations

Our cruises take you through the most scenic locations:

  • Panoramic tours of Lake Zurich with views of the old town and luxurious villas.
  • Excursion routes with stops at elite wineries and restaurant complexes.
  • Romantic evening cruises with champagne, candles, and live music.

Yachts for special occasions

Our yachts are perfect for hosting:

  • Corporate events and business meetings.
  • Private parties with exclusive service.
  • Romantic dates and proposals.
  • Exclusive photoshoots with stunning views of the Alps and the water.

Renting a luxury yacht in Zurich is an opportunity to enjoy impeccable service, privacy, and the incredible atmosphere of Swiss charm. Leave your worries ashore and embark on an unforgettable journey across the waves of Lake Zurich.

