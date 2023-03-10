Luxury villas in Abu Dhabi
A private home should reflect both the scale of life and the value of discretion. Elegant villas offer a sense of quiet confidence, with generous proportions, distinctive architecture, and a deeply private atmosphere.
What we offer
A private villa in Abu Dhabi can serve as a family residence, a refined retreat, or a valuable long-term asset. We select properties around architecture, privacy, and the way you intend to experience and use the residence.
- Villa rentals with generous terraces, private pools, and carefully designed leisure areas.
- Residential purchases selected for location quality and long-term appeal.
- Viewings, negotiations, and related arrangements organised around your schedule.
- Properties suited to extended stays, seasonal living, or prestigious private use.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
The right villa begins with choosing an environment that matches the way you want to live, whether that means waterfront calm, cultural surroundings, or a more dynamic island lifestyle.
- Saadiyat Island combines beachfront privacy with a sophisticated cultural setting and contemporary residential architecture.
- Al Bateen offers established waterfront living, generous private villas, marinas, and a notably discreet atmosphere.
- Al Jubail Island appeals with natural surroundings, low-density development, and a secluded island character.
- Yas Island suits those who value modern infrastructure, sports, entertainment, and a vibrant family-oriented lifestyle.
Additional services
Your stay can be enhanced with a private service layer that brings leisure, business arrangements, and exceptional experiences together.
- Private yacht charters for relaxed days on the water or exclusive gatherings.
- Personal concierge assistance for fine dining, cultural events, and private clubs.
- Chauffeur-driven vehicles, including executive models for business occasions.
- Helicopter transfers and bespoke transportation across the emirate.
Why choose us
For discerning clients, the quality of a service is defined by every interaction, not simply by the final result.
- We select properties according to the client’s actual priorities rather than relying solely on listing specifications.
- A dedicated manager remains involved from the initial enquiry through the entire stay.
- Key terms, payment details, timing, and special requirements are clarified in advance.
- Our concierge team handles related arrangements while maintaining one consistent service standard.
Services for villa owners
The performance of a private residence depends greatly on how well its positioning, operations, and guest experience are managed.
- Presenting the property to an international audience of affluent renters and buyers.
- Handling guest communication, bookings, and the overall quality of each stay.
- Coordinating housekeeping, maintenance, and regular property preparation.
- Assessing rental potential and developing a commercial strategy suited to the residence.
Transaction security guarantee
Buying or renting a villa requires a transparent process in which legal and financial matters receive close attention.
- Verification of property documents and the authority of the contracting parties.
- Clear review of the agreed terms and obligations of everyone involved.
- Coordination of payments, document signing, and communication with local specialists.