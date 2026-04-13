Leisure & Experiences in Abu Dhabi
An elegant Thai-Indian restaurant and lounge bar on Saadiyat Island, Sontaya Abu Dhabi blends authentic Asian flavors with a relaxed seaside atmosphere, perfect for evening cocktails and dinner.
The world’s largest indoor theme park on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi brings to life the worlds of DC superheroes and Warner Bros. characters under a spectacular artificial sky that transforms with immersive light and laser shows.
A cozy bar located within Rosewood Abu Dhabi on Al Maryah Island, Hidden Bar Abu Dhabi is a tucked-away spot focused on gin-based cocktails, light bites, and a relaxed atmosphere for evening gatherings.
Located on Al Maryah Island within the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant Abu Dhabi — awarded a star by the Michelin Guide — embodies Japanese elegance and culinary precision, where every detail is crafted to perfection.
A stylish Japanese restaurant and bar in Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island, NIRI Restaurant & Bar Abu Dhabi specializes in sushi, sashimi, and robata grill dishes.
Located within the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island, Brasserie Fouquet's Abu Dhabi offers an elegant journey into the world of Parisian sophistication. Under the guidance of three-Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire, classic French dishes are reimagined with a modern touch, while the panoramic terrace reveals stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.
A leading nightclub on Yas Island, MAD on Yas Island combines ultra-modern design with cutting-edge lighting, LED screens, and lasers to create immersive parties set to hip-hop, R&B, and urban music.
A protected mangrove reserve on the city’s eastern lagoon, Mangrove National Park Abu Dhabi features kayaking channels and boardwalks for scenic walks.
The world’s largest indoor aquarium, The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi features eight immersive interactive zones along with shows featuring marine life.
A stylish nightclub on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, ANNEX Abu Dhabi is a go-to spot for those seeking quality music, cocktails, and dancing until morning in a comfortable, upscale setting.
One of the most beautiful and popular public beaches in Abu Dhabi, located on Saadiyat Island — Saadiyat Public Beach.
A cozy contemporary Japanese restaurant on the Al Bateen Waterfront, Otoro Abu Dhabi showcases the freshest seafood and bold flavors, transformed into refined culinary creations.