Les Etoiles Night Club in Abu Dhabi
About
A stylish nightclub on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, ANNEX Abu Dhabi is a go-to spot for those seeking quality music, cocktails, and dancing until morning in a comfortable, upscale setting.
Features
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
Contacts
Corniche Road - Al Danah - Zone 1 - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday00:00 - 04:00
Tuesday00:00 - 04:00
Wednesday00:00 - 04:00
Thursday00:00 - 04:00
Friday00:00 - 04:00
Saturday00:00 - 04:00
Sunday00:00 - 04:00