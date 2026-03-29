99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant in Abu Dhabi
About
Located on Al Maryah Island within the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant Abu Dhabi — awarded a star by the Michelin Guide — embodies Japanese elegance and culinary precision, where every detail is crafted to perfection.
Features
Терраса
Вегетарианские блюда
Веганские блюда
Тихая обстановка
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Посадочные места
Валет-паркинг
Парковка
Contacts
The Galleria - Four Seasons Hotel - Level 1 - Al Maryah Island - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00