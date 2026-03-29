3 fils in Abu Dhabi
About
A cozy contemporary Japanese restaurant on the Al Bateen Waterfront, Otoro Abu Dhabi showcases the freshest seafood and bold flavors, transformed into refined culinary creations.
Features
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Терраса
Посадочные места
Бронирование столов
Wi-Fi
Тихая обстановка
Валет-паркинг
Парковка
Contacts
Al Bateen - W35 - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 00:00
Thursday 12:00 - 00:00
Friday 12:00 - 00:00
Saturday 12:00 - 00:00
Sunday 12:00 - 00:00