Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi
About
The world’s largest indoor theme park on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi brings to life the worlds of DC superheroes and Warner Bros. characters under a spectacular artificial sky that transforms with immersive light and laser shows.
Features
Wi-Fi
Contacts
Yas Island - YS4 - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 19:00
Tuesday 11:00 - 19:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 19:00
Thursday 11:00 - 19:00
Friday 11:00 - 19:00
Saturday 11:00 - 19:00
Sunday 11:00 - 19:00