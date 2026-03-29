Brasserie Fouquet's in Abu Dhabi
About
Located within the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island, Brasserie Fouquet's Abu Dhabi offers an elegant journey into the world of Parisian sophistication. Under the guidance of three-Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire, classic French dishes are reimagined with a modern touch, while the panoramic terrace reveals stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.
Features
Посадочные места
Терраса
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Живая музыка
Вегетарианские блюда
Веганские блюда
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Парковка
Валет-паркинг
Contacts
Saadiyat - 1 street - Al Saadiyat Island - Cultural District - Abu Dhabi
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 23:00
Thursday 12:00 - 23:00
Friday 12:00 - 23:30
Saturday 12:00 - 23:30